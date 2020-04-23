Virtual state vigil for crime victims happening Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Because of the need for social distancing, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office is taking this year’s candlelight vigil in honor of crime victims online.

The virtual vigil will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at AlabamaCandlelightVigil.com, where Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said families and friends of crime victims will be able to light a virtual candle during the live broadcast.

Typically, candlelight vigils are held across the state for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and then a state vigil is held on the steps of the Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery. But restrictions on public gathering sizes meant they cannot happen this year.

The vigil held in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park also will take place online this year, in a different format. The Homicide Survivors Program is asking survivors who would normally speak at the event to provide a video of what they would say at the vigil. Those videos should be emailed to program director Kim Crawford by May 4.