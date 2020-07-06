Virtual job fair planned for those who lost jobs due to COVID-19

A massive collaboration among 13 counties in North Alabama is aimed at helping find employment for thousands of people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Upwards Career & Training Fair is a virtual event that will take place July 14-16. It’s a collaboration among chambers and economic development agencies in Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

Companies and job seekers are encouraged to register ahead of the career fair at UpwardsAlabama.com. Job seekers also can upload resumes and explore the companies that are hiring and see what training resources are offered.

Suggested times for employers and job seekers to get online and talk are:

Tuesday, July 14: 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15: 2-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m. optional

Thursday, July 16: 9 a.m.-noon

May numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor show unemployment was at 9.9 percent statewide. In the above counties taking part in this month’s job fair, the number was at 7.8 percent – or 42,146 people.