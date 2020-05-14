Virtual job fair open to high school grads in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – High schools seniors missed out on prom and the opportunity to walk across the stage, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on making a living.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber Foundation rolled out its “Senior Sprint” virtual job fair today.

Get a head start now

Nearly 30 companies are seeking to hire recent high school graduates in Madison County. The opportunities range from hospitality, construction, manufacturing, to job training facilities.

“Senior Sprint started last year, was our first year,” said Workforce Education Specialist Kent Ballard. He works with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber Foundation. He said, “We had a little bit more than 200, almost 300 students attend last year, and the whole purpose is to ensure that students who have graduated have entryways into a career.”

Participating is easy

Step 1. Create a free account on ASmartPlace.com.

Step 2. Complete your profile.

Step 3. Complete your online resume or upload your resume.

Students will access available jobs in our community. They may live chat with employers, and join live video calls to learn more about the job.

No child left behind

“Thirty percent of students that actually graduate across the nation have not made a very strong plan or a very firm plan for post graduation. So we wanted to make sure we specifically spoke to that and ensure that they had options,” said Ballard.

The virtual Senior Sprint job fair will run again 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (May 14) and Friday (May 15). But students can access the jobs portal any time of the day.