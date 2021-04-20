Virtual FAFSA workshops available for Alabama HS seniors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Board of Education has already approved a new high school graduation requirement to complete the FAFSA starting next year, but the education nonprofit group Alabama Possible wants to help all Class of 2021 students have theirs done as well.

The group will host its final two nights of free FAFSA consultation sessions via Zoom, with remaining slots at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Representatives from the group usually travel around the state to give high school counselors a boost in educating and assisting seniors about the financial aid process. Organizers said this year presented more challenges with COVID fatigue, as well as outreach and communication obstacles due to the pandemic.

Executive Director Chandra Scott said the state only has about 42 percent of its 2021 seniors finished with FAFSA forms – 33rd most in the nation. Scott says that means the virtual events Tuesday and Wednesday nights are much needed.

“We’ve just got to make sure that families know and understand the importance of completing the FAFSA, and have the support that they need to get it done,” Scott said. “And that’s what this virtual FAFSA family night is really all about. It’s our response to what we hear from counselors in high schools, and this is our way of helping them fill that gap.”

Scott said breakout rooms during the workshops can be confidential for students with their parents and a financial aid advisor, to walk families through the FAFSA process.

Once completed, each student also gets a free gift card as a reward, according to the website.