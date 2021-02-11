Virtual automotive manufacturing event happening Thursday, Saturday

Portrait of confident manager standing by car chassis. Side view of young professional is holding documents. Engineer is working in automobile industry.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With thousands of people right here in the Tennessee valley experiencing job loss during the pandemic, The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is looking to help streamline getting back to work, at least for those seeking work in automotive manufacturing through hiring events.

Organizers explained Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and two of their suppliers are looking to hire 4,000 employees before they open later this year.

They’re hoping to put a major dent in that number through these events, but don’t worry about printing out any resumes, because the events are fully virtual.

Courtesy: Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce

Organizers know many people can’t or don’t feel safe leaving home to talk about job prospects during the pandemic, so they’re bringing the job fair to you online.

Hiring managers will be on the call to talk with you, and if you realize this may not be the path for you, that’s alright too, but with so many out of a job, Chamber of Commerce’s Claire Aiello says this is an opportunity for anyone, no matter your level of education or experience.

“Automotive manufacturing is a big growing area in our community. It’s already big with Toyota and many suppliers already, but Mazda Toyota coming online is really going to really add to that, and they want to talk with you if you are interested in working for them,” she said.

Starting pay is $17 an hour and one does not need a High School diploma or any previous experience to apply for some of these positions.

The first hiring event is Thursday, February 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it can be accessed through a link here. The next event on Saturday can be accessed here.

The Chamber of Commerce’s online portal can only hold 400 job seekers at each event, so Aiello suggests hopping online early and reserving your space.