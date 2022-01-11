Virginia authorities reveal names of ‘shopping cart killer’ victims, says there may be a 5th victim

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Fairfax County police chief revealed the identities of two victims of the “shopping cart killer” Friday night.

At 8 p.m., Fairfax Chief Kevin Davis released the identities of two women who were found in a container on Dec. 15 in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Fairfax County portion of Alexandria.

They were identified as 29-year-old D.C. woman Cheyenne Brown and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding, California.

Virginia authorities believe they have the suspected serial killer in custody: 35-year-old Washington, D.C. resident Anthony Robinson. He’s currently being held on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body. those charges stem from a Harrisonburg, Virginia case.

Robinson’s been dubbed the “shopping cart killer” because he would allegedly transport the bodies of his victims in a shopping cart.

Police said the two women found in Alexandria were positively identified using DNA analysis. Davis was joined by Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau Maj. Ed O’Carroll. The press conference will be streamed on

Authorities also linked the deaths of two women in the Shenandoah Valley to the two victims whose remains were found in the Northern Virginia area.

Robinson was arrested on Nov. 23 in Harrisonburg after police found the bodies of two missing women, 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville, in a vacant lot on Linda Lane.

Police said they believed one set of remains in Alexandria was 29-year-old D.C. woman Cheyenne Brown. A second, unidentified person was found in the same area, but was killed at a different time, authorities said.

Police believe there could also be more victims in addition to the four.

On Friday night, O’Carroll said a tip led investigators to a case where a woman’s body was found in a shopping cart in Washington, D.C. She was covered only in a blanket.

Fairfax authorities contacted the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia with the information. O’Carroll said they believe the woman may be Robinson’s fifth victim.

Robinson hasn’t been charged in connection with the Fairfax or DC deaths, but Fairfax authorities said they expect to bring charges against him.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to piece together Robinson’s whereabouts and habits over the last year or more. They’re looking for any information that people have about where he was or what he was doing, and have been collaborating with law enforcement from as far north as New York and as far south as Harrisonburg.

They’re also hoping to identify any additional victims or survivors. Davis said Robinson may have used dating apps to connect with women.

“We believe there are survivors out there,” Davis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax Police Department at 703-246-7800 or dial their anonymous tip line at 866-411-8477.