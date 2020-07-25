Viral, best-selling Rocket City Trash Pandas t-shirt calls 2020 “Just Trash”

Photo courtesy Rocket City Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have a new slogan for 2020, and it’s on their best-selling t-shirt of all time.

CEO Ralph Nelson said his wife Lisa asked the team’s retail operation to come up with the now-viral idea.

The team offered the shirt for pre-sale and it quickly became the best-selling item in team history – with $20,000 in sales in just 1.5 days.

Nelson said he’s never seen anything like it.

Prior to the “Just Trash” shirt, the team’s largest day for sales was the first day of merchandise sales back on October 28, 2018 with $11,900 in sales that day.

This year, the team has been averaging $1,000 in sales most days, with an occasional $2,000 day, but “Just Trash” has exceeded those daily numbers by a long shot.

Daily online sales rocketed to $9,700 Thursday night, July 23 and $11,400 Friday night, July 24, just $500 shy of the October 2018 record.

