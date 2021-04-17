VINTAGE: Sights of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

1940: The Smokies as seen from 11,000 feet over Clingmans Dome looking southwest. Tennessee State Library and Archives.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park began as a seed of an idea that grew into a big dream that has blossomed for all people to enjoy for more than 80 years and counting.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smokies saw a near-record 12 million visitors in 2020. As vaccines continue to roll out, that number will likely grow in 2021.

The park was officially dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. In that first year, one million visitors were recorded.

As News 2 celebrates Tennessee’s 225 years of history, we’re exploring places that have shaped our great state, like the Smokies. With help from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, we walk you some of the beautiful sights from the GSMNP over the decades.

Facts about Clingmans Dome

Highest point in GSMNP at 6,643 feet

Highest point in Tennessee

Third highest mountain east of the Mississippi

Observation tower has 360° views of the Smokies and beyond

1937: The view from Clingman’s Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains.

1940: The Smokies as seen from 11,000 feet over Clingman’s Dome looking southwest.

1949: The view into North Carolina from Clingman’s Dome Road in the Smokies. Picture made in the full moonlight.

1954: A view of Mt. LeConte and the Clingman’s Dome Highway, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Facts about Mt. LeConte

Third highest point in GSMNP at 6,583 feet

Highest peak completely in Tennessee

Has 4 subpeaks above 6,000 feet

Has highest Inn in the Eastern U.S. that provides lodging

1939: Mt. LeConte as seen from the road between Gatlinburg and Elkmont.

1950: Sunset as seen from Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

1952: Mt. LeConte and Gatlinburg, as seen from the side of another mountain.

1953: Mt. LeConte as seen from a mountain northwest of Gatlinburg showing part of the old airport road section of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

1960: The view of Mt. LeConte and the Great Smoky Mountains as seen from Mynatt Knob.

Facts about Chimney Tops

One of the most popular GSMNP trails

Trial gains 1,400 feet in two miles

Newly constructed observation point opened in 2017

2016, 2 juveniles started a deadly wildfire near the summit

1937: Mountain hiking to the crest of the “Chimneys,” in the Smokies. Note the “Loopover” tunnel seen in the right distance.

1953: The “Chimneys,” as seen from the highway overlook, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

1953: The west prong of the Little Pigeon River and the “Chimneys” seen in the distance, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

1953: The Little Pigeon River, U.S. Highway 441 and the “Chimneys,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

1954: U.S. Highway 441 and the “Chimneys” in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

1954: U.S. Highway 441 #1 tunnel and the “Chimneys” in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Facts about the Smokies

Most visited national park in the U.S.

No entry fee required

More than 800 miles of hiking trails

More than 90 historic structures preserved by the park

1940: Aerial view of Clingman’s Dome in the Smoky Mountains.

1940: Aerial view of the Smoky Mountains looking southwest; Mt. LeConte is seen in the foreground.

1950: Aerial view of the rugged Smokies on the Little River watershed.

1950: Aerial view of Mt. LeConte showing Sugarland Mountain in the foreground.

1950: Aerial view of Cades Cove, with Thunderhead Mountain seen in the background.

1950: Aerial view of Thunderhead Mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

More facts about the Smokies

Cherokee called the area ‘Shaconage’ which means ‘Land of Blue Smoke’

‘Salamander Capital of the World’ with 30 different species found

Some of the oldest mountains on earth, 200-300 million-years-old

Within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the nation’s population

1938: Mt. LeConte as seen from the “Chimneys,” showing the “Loop” in the Newfound Gap Highway.

1949: A countryside view of the Smokies as seen near Dandridge, Tennessee.

1951: Mt. LeConte as seen from a mountain farm field.

1953: The “Chimneys” as seen from the loopover tunnel, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

1958: The view of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains as seen from a mountain side.

1968: A view of Gatlinburg as seen from the side of a mountain, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.