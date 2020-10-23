Vintage Market Days of North Alabama presents ‘Holiday Traditions’

DECATUR, Ala. – Vintage Market Days® of North Alabama will host the 2020 Holiday Market ‘Christmas Traditions’ for three days in Decatur.

The Holiday Market will be held at Celebration Arena in Decatur on Friday, October 30th, Saturday, October 31st, and Sunday, November 1st. Parking is free and children 12 and under get in for free.

Tickets and Hours:

General admission tickets are $5 on Friday and Saturday. And organizers say the tickets good for free re-entry by ticket holders all weekend. On Sunday, general admission is $5.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets are also available at the event. Cash, debit, and credit cards will all be accepted. You can buy tickets by following this link.

Pre-sale ticket holders get early entry at 9:30 each morning. Additionally, the first 25 guests with pre-sale tickets on Friday and Saturday will receive an exclusive VMD tote with market cash to spend at any vendor.

Vendors and Music:

‘Christmas Traditions’ will feature the best vendors from Alabama, as well as artisans and makers from nearly 20 other states.

Organizers say that vendors will feature true vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and more.

Live music will be provided by Rachel Wilson, according to organizers.

Event organizers say they will be implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

For more information click here or follow them on the market on Facebook.