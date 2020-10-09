Village of Promise celebrates World Space Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – World Space Week may be coming to an end, but not before some students got to learn about what’s in our solar system.

Employees from ERC and NASA visited the Village of Promise in Huntsville Friday to celebrate. Visitors say its important to teach kids what opportunities are available to them with math and science.

“We do find that a lot of times children have a tendency to fall out of science and mathematics, especially girls, after they get out of elementary school,” said Simone Calver with ERC Inc. “So we wanna make sure that these children get that opportunity and know what’s available to them.”

The Village of Promise partners with kids around the city to put them on track to getting a job in STEM when they become adults.