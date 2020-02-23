Vigil held for missing toddler from Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continues for a missing 15-month-old girl from Sullivan County, Tennessee.

TBI officials say Evelyn Boswell has been missing since December, but she was only reported missing last Tuesday.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell, Evelyn's 42-year-old grandmother, were arrested Friday after they were found in a gray BMW that officials in Tennessee were searching for in connection with the AMBER alert.

Both McCloud and Boswell face charges of possession of stolen property.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says after interviews with Boswell's mother, a lot of her information appears to be inaccurate - not matching video surveillance or eyewitness testimony.

A group of mothers in Virginia held a candlelight vigil Saturday to pray for her safe return.

They say they hope the event will raise awareness to aid in the process of getting her home and the missing 15-month-old reminds them of their own children.

Many are shocked and saddened that Evelyn Boswell was not reported missing much sooner.