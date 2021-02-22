Vigil held for 8-month-old Decatur girl assaulted in February

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur family is mourning the recent loss of a baby that was assaulted in February and later died at a hospital in Birmingham.

More than 100 family members, friends, and community members gathered at Delano Park in Decatur Sunday night for a vigil honoring little Makynslee. She was just 8-months-old.

Attendees held candles and prayed for the family as they navigate this difficult time.

Nikki Nichols, Makynslee’s grandmother, said the family has been blown away by the support from the Decatur community.

“To know Makynslee was to love her. She was our joy,” Nichols said. She only wishes more people could have been blessed to know her grandbaby.

Decatur Police arrested 22-year-old Cameron Elliot. He is now facing capital murder and sexual torture charges, as well as drug charges. Elliot is being held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.