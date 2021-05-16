Vigil and balloon release held for Hazel Green teen killed in weekend crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala – A thirteen-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his dirt bike Saturday night in Madison County.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the boy’s bike was struck by a 2003 Toyota Sequoia. The crash occurred on Mount Lebanon Road near Monroe Road. HEMSI spokesperson, Don Webster, says the teen was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. ALEA confirmed the child later died.

A vigil and balloon release was held at Billy Hunter Park Sunday night where the boy played baseball. Family friends say his name is Taylor, and he was soft spoken, but hilarious, polite, and a good influence on his friends.

“We know Taylor is in heaven and we are sending our love to him up there. We have his coaches here, we have those who didn’t know him here, everyone that just wants to rally around the family to know they have a support system,” said Krista Selby, a family friend.

A go-fund-me was started by a friend to help the family cover any costs they may face in the coming days. The online fundraiser was launched Sunday afternoon to help pay for funeral costs, according to the page’s description. In less than 8 hours the page was able to reach its $10,000 goal, so the goal was expanded to $15,000.

In addition to that, more than $1,000 was raised at the Sunday vigil.

“We want to make sure that they don’t have any expenses to worry about with the burial, with the funeral, with food, bills from missing work. The whole community wants to make sure they can take their time and focus on grieving for Taylor,” Selby said.

It was also announced at the Sunday night event that a plaque would be added to field #1, honoring his memory. Friends say a candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday.

The crash continues to be investigated by ALEA. No charges have been filed at this time.