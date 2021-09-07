VIDEO: Woman pistol-whipped at Shreveport Circle K says she was standing up for pregnant cashier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who pulled out her phone to record a man who pulled a gun and threatened the cashier at a Shreveport convenience store was pistol-whipped by the man.

She says he has gotten some backlash for sharing it on social media, but she does not regret speaking up.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Circle K while she was waiting in line to pay for a cold drink.

“You just threatened to smack her! You threatened violence,” the woman can be heard saying to the man who would turn around and assault her moments later.

“The cashier had carded the girl, who was trying to buy cigarillos and they just started arguing…and the next thing I know, this man pulled out a gun on this woman behind the register,” the woman said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with KTAL/KMSS.

While she prefers to remain anonymous, she says she wanted to explain why she spoke up and started recording the incident.

“It just got out of control to the point where I thought he was going to hurt her and I thought for sure if he realized there were other people watching him and other people knew, that he would just stop,” she said.

Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

“He came up to me and showed me the gun in his pants and hit my arm and threw my phone across the room, it hit the window, and broke my phone and then they left.”

Jakoby Frazier, 21, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with f aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as aggravated battery and illegal carrying of weapons. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Shreveport police have identified the man as 21-year-old Jakoby Frazier. Frazier was seen leaving the store with another man and a woman in a blue Ford Mustang shortly after the attack.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as aggravated battery and illegal carrying of weapons. Frazier was arrested Thursday on those charges and remains held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a bond of $50,000 for each charge.

“Honestly, I don’t think he needs to go to prison or anything crazy. I just think someone needs to have a talk to the kid,” said the victim.

Not everyone has been supportive of her choice to speak up and share the video on social media.

“I regret posting it. I believe if I were in a neighborhood I’m more familiar with such as Mooretown or Ingleside someone else in line would have spoken up.”

In spite of some of the negative reactions and threats, she says she does not regret speaking up for the cashier.

“If I was put in that situation again, I would end up doing the same thing.”

View the full video below:

Shreveport police say they never want a citizen to risk their own personal safety in any situation. If you see illegal activity or behavior that is threatening or poses danger to others, they suggest taking note of details like descriptions of the people involved, their vehicles, and license plate numbers and contact the police as soon as it is safe to do so.