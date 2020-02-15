Video shows NASA astronaut’s reunion with her dog after record 328-day trip

GALVESTON, Texas (WITI) — Houston we have a problem reunion.

Christina Koch, the NASA astronaut who recently returned from a record-setting, 328-day mission, was welcomed home by a special friend. The astronaut posted a video on Twitter of her reunion with her dog — and the pup was visibly excited about her return.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

“Not sure who was more excited,” Koch said on Twitter. “Glad she remembers me after a year!”

Koch’s nearly 11-months in orbit set the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. She landed safely on Kazakhstan on Thursday, Feb. 6. That same day, she posted on Twitter:

This journey has been everyone’s journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone’s dreams into space. I’m filled with gratitude to be back on the planet!

This journey has been everyone’s journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone’s dreams into space. I’m filled with gratitude to be back on the planet! pic.twitter.com/Mo2pk152vv — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 6, 2020