VIDEO: Roof comes off home during Hurricane Ida

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Idea wreaked havoc through parts of Louisiana. One section of the state hit pretty hard was Lafourche Parish.

Mitch Griffin’s home got an up-close look at the power of Hurricane Ida.

Griffin’s daughter, Whanita Lynn, shared footage of her father’s roof coming off during the storm. The video was taken by Lynn’s stepmom as the storm passed through Larose.

After the roof was ripped off their home, Whanita’s father and stepmom had to hunker down in the hallway as the storm passed through their town.

This isn’t the first hurricane that they have stayed through, but it will be the last one. Whanita’s father says he is never staying through a storm again.

This is the second time that a roof has come off a home that was inhabited by Mr. Griffin.

Lynn is surprised no one lost their lives during the storm. Everyone is ok, but Lynn says that her family needs water and tarps.