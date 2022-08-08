ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife Miranda when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf.

“This is what I love about you guys, you’re completely pregnant, you’re like, ‘Anyway, we are going to the concert, that’s what’s happening,'” Urban said.

The couple held up a sign from the packed audience that read “HELP REVEAL BABY’S GENDER” with an envelope with a question mark taped to it. The crowd’s guess on the gender was split, but Shawn Fogle said he was hoping for a boy.

“And the Academy Award for best baby makers, it’s a new category,” Urban joked. “It’s a boy! How about it? Who lost money right now?”

Originally from Indiana, Shawn Fogle said he is in the military and stationed in Navarre. The couple decided to name the new baby boy Hudson Fogle. This is the first baby for the Fogle’s.

For those interested in contributing to the Fogle’s registry, it can be found here. For more information on The Wharf and to view upcoming concerts, click here.