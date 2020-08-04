VIDEO: Goats removed from SC’s ‘Goat Island’ ahead of Isaias

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WNCN) – The goats on a small island south of Myrtle Beach were taken to a safe spot ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ landfall Monday.

The goats are put on the island in Murrells Inlet in order to keep the underbrush down, WMBF reports.

There are a total of eight goats – seven adults and one juvenile.

The return of the goats has become a tradition but this year, the owner quietly put the back on the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Myrtle Beach area late Monday night.