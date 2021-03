BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) -- An Alabama Pastor and his family are expecting a small miracle very soon, two of them as a matter of fact. Pastor of missions at Redeemer Community Church in Avondale, Dwight Castle and his wife Stephanie already have their hands full with three small children. But they have two more on the way. And these aren't your average twins. The twins are expected in just a few weeks and already have names, Susannah Jane and Elizabeth Florence. And there's another thing, -- they are conjoined.

Ultrasound photos show them face-to-face in the womb. Castle says the babies have separate hearts, but share liver and likely some of small intestine.