Victims identified in the fatal head-on collision in Madison County

NEW MARKET, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the two people who died in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on Winchester Road.

Casey Payne, 24, of Estill Springs, Tenn., and his passenger Taylor Long, 24, of Decherd, Tenn. were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m., claiming two lives and injuring four others.

The 2001 Nissan Maxima that Payne was driving on Winchester Road when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the highway, over-corrected, and struck a 2017 Lincoln MKZ, according to ALEA.

ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the crash.