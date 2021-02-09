Victims identified in Madison house fire

MADISON, Ala. — A fire that killed a Madison man and hospitalized a woman has been ruled accidental, Madison fire officials said Tuesday.

Madison Fire and Rescue said Gregory Sanders, 64, died in the fire the night of Feb. 4. Suzanne Sanders, 56, is in the burn unit at UAB Hospital in serious condition, they said.

The cause of the fire that happened at the home on Cottonport Place was not disclosed.

The back end of the house already had heavy fire conditions when firefighters arrived on the scene just before 11 p.m., according to the fire department. They said they were not able to search the whole home as a result.

Suzanne Sanders was found in a bedroom and removed from the house, officials said. Gregory Sanders’s body was found on the second floor of the house after the fire was under control, they said.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said Gregory Sanders died of smoke inhalation.

Police and fire investigators are still processing the fire scene and said more information will be released once it is available.