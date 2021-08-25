Victims identified in house fire on Sunday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department released the names of the three victims of a house fire that happened on Sunday night.

78-year-old Betty Wright, 80-year-old John Wright Jr., and 47-year-old Phillip Wright all died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire started late Sunday evening on Perry Street.

Two men and one woman were transported from the home to Huntsville Hospital and later transferred to UAB.

One victim died Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police confirm the other two victims died on Tuesday.

The fire has been ruled as “accidental” by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, who noted there were no working smoke detectors inside and the excessive storage made it difficult to remove the adults from the home.