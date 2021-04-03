Victims identified in fatal car crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision on Hwy 36 near Lacy Springs.

Officials responded to the scene of an accident just after 5:30 pm Friday evening. William Carson Parker, 20, from Decatur was in one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cecelia Springer Benefield, 63, from Athens was a passenger in the second vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.