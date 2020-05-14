Victim’s family in Limestone County shooting remembers loving husband

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office has enhanced murder charges to capital murder for a shooting that took the life of Joey Sutton.

Travis Lee Stanley now charged with capital murder is in jail following the shooting that occurred Monday around 6:00 p.m. on Mill Valley Drive.

Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

Initial information was vague, but indicated an argument broke out between Stanley and Sutton which lead to Sutton’s death.

Wednesday, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office shared more details. Explaining that on Monday night Sutton left his home and walked to Stanley’s house. At that point, the two started to argue. According to the sheriff’s office, Stanley assaulted Sutton who defended himself. Shortly after, Stanley allegedly shot Sutton in front of his young son.

“It made me sick. I was up all night,” said Chrystal Mullins, a cousin of Sutton’s.

Mullins heard about a death on Mill Valley Drive and in short order, discovered it was her cousin. Mullins says in that moment she felt the world on her shoulders.

“It just…Joey was a great person all around. Everyone loved him. He is not the one that’s going to cause an argument. He try’s to agree and get along with everyone,” said Mullins.

Neighbors told WHNT they witnessed Stanley go too far in trying to scare neighborhood children. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office could not go in to detail, but confirmed Sutton was concerned about an interaction between his son and Stanley.

“I’ve known in the past, someone that lived out there, that he (Stanley) had kept doing the same thing with guns and they (the friend) actually moved,” said Mullins.

Sutton leaves behind his wife and son. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to support the family during this time.

WHNT will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they happen.