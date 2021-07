Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V was found dead after the Panama City Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 3005 Kings Harbour Blvd around 7:30 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police confirmed Thursday that a 61-year-old man was killed in a home Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V was found dead after the Panama City Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 3005 Kings Harbour Blvd around 7:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a woman is in custody and is being questioned about the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have declined to release more details.