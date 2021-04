LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman who died in a car crash Friday afternoon has been idedntified.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ashley Christine Cole Renfroe, 33 from Madison was fatally injured when her vehicle left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The accident occurred just before 1 pm Friday about 15 miles north of Athens.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.