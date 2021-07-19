Victim identified and suspect arrested in Decatur homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have identified the victim in connection with a homicide investigation Monday morning and arrested a suspect.

Authorities found a woman’s body in the 100-block of 5th Avenue NW around 7 a.m. and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Deja Lekia Bolden from Decatur.

Decatur Police said that Macray Adam Williams III, 25, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect. He was found near the scene, arrested and charged with murder

Williams was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and booked in lieu of a $50,000 bond.