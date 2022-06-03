UPDATE: Memphis police confirm that the suspect in the Amazon shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi was killed in an officer-involved shooting at 3:20 p.m.

The suspect was spotted by police in a white Honda near Whitten Road and I-40. The suspect was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Horn Lake Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Ebony Crockett and the suspect as Corey D. Brewer.

Amazon officials confirmed that Crockett worked and the warehouse and Brewer was a former employee.

According to court records, Crockett had a no contact order against Brewer issued on May 9th and served on June 2nd in Poinsett County, Arkansas. It references charges of stalking and harassment communications. Brewer was ordered to not possess any weapons and to stay away from Crockett’s home in Marked Tree and her job.

Amazon said the Horn Lake warehouse will be closed until Sunday.

Ebony Crockett (Facebook photo) and Corey Brewer (Horn Lake Police photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was reportedly shot to death at an Amazon building in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

The shooting happened sometime around noon Friday. Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at the Amazon Warehouse on Commerce Parkway.

Horn Lake Police said the shooting scene was outside of the warehouse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was shot three times. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Horn Lake Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Ebony Crockett.

Employees leaving the facility told us Crockett worked at the warehouse and described her as kind and quiet.

A DeSoto County coroner’s van pulls up to the Amazon facility in Horn Lake, Mississippi following a fatal shooting Friday.

“I came outside on my lunch break and literally heard shooting gunshots and I didn’t really see anything per day but I mean there were quite a few gunshots that went off and next thing you know I’m hearing from coworkers and whatnot there is a young lady dead in the parking lot,” said Justin Mitchell, an Amazon employee.

ON SCENE: Employees are now leaving the Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake after a fatal shooting.



Employees tell us the female victim was in the parking lot when she was shot multiple times around noon. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/qphrX6z7V4 — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) June 3, 2022

At this time, there is no word on a motive. Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for the suspect.

Amazon released a statement on the shooting:

“We’re heartbroken by this violent act and we extend our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family. We are working to support our team and ensure their safety. We’re also working closely with the police department as they lead the response and investigate.” An Amazon spokesperson