Vice President Harris avoided COVID-19 exposure in meeting with Texas Democrats, will not quarantine

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 14, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with disabilities advocates on voting rights in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House’s Democratic caucus said Saturday, July 17, 2021. Members of the caucus have met with Vice President Kamala Harris, but it was not immediately known whether the three who contracted COVID-19 did so. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris was not in close contact during a meeting with Texas lawmakers who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The Associated Press reports that three of the Democratic state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 after fleeing the Lone Star state to stall an effort from state Republicans to usher in new voting legislation.

Democrats who left the state denied Republican lawmakers a quorum necessary to vote on the measure. This is the second time that Democratic lawmakers have walked out to block a vote on the bill.

The more than 50 lawmakers fled the state on Monday and flew to Washington, D.C. to urge Congress to introduce stronger protections for voting.

One lawmaker eventually tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and two other did on Saturday, only days after meeting with the Vice President.

“Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined,” said Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders on Twitter.

“The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated,” Sanders continued.

Texas Rep. Chris Turner, the caucus chairman, said the delegation was conferring with statewide health experts for further guidance.