Veterans recognized for service during Vietnam War

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Two Vietnam-era veterans who work at Redstone Arsenal were recognized Wednesday morning in a Vietnam War Veteran Commemoration Ceremony.

David Lewis and Burnie Coats were both recognized at AMC Headquarters for their service.

Coats served 28 years in the Army before retiring as a master sergeant. He served at Firebase Sally and Firebase Quang Tri in 1970. He now works in telecommunications for AMC.

Lewis graduated from Morgan State University with an ROTC scholarship in 1973 and was responsible for 44 men who were ready to deploy to Vietnam if needed. He is now a plans officer for AMC command operations.

Both men received a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin from Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command and Redstone Arsenal senior commander.