Veteran’s Day: Events and special offers for local heroes

Maybe you’re not sure of where to go on Veteran’s Day to honor those who served, or maybe you know a veteran who needs some recognition. We’ve rounded up a few events in Huntsville and surrounding communities for the special day listed below.

Did we miss something? If you’d like to let us know about an event or special offer for veterans, let us know here!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College will host its annual Veterans Day Program on November 10, at 10:00 a.m. The event will be held in the Student Center on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Dr., Huntsville, AL. This year’s event will feature Major Randal C. (Casey) Knight, Fire Support Officer, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) of the National Guard, as its guest speaker. The program will include musical selections honoring veterans, performed by the Calhoun Jazz Band and Calhoun Chorale. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On opening night, Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Galaxy of Lights will honor veterans by offering a small token of recognition upon arrival, and all military personnel with valid ID will receive a free cup of hot cocoa.

ARDMORE, Ala. – Mildred’s restaurant in Ardmore is planning to honor veterans with a free meal for their service to our country. Located at 27926 Main Street, Ardmore, Alabama, 35739. Veterans must provide an ID for the free meal.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade, starting at 10 a.m. Hosted by the Redstone-Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will join the parade. Thursday, Nov. 11. Pre-parade festivities will start at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. The parade will be held in downtown Huntsville and begins at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street. This year’s theme, “Honoring All Who Served,” pays tribute to those who have served and fought to defend our nation.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Whitesburg Christian Academy’s Veterans Day Parade will be held on November 10 at 10 a.m. The entire community is welcome to be a part of the event as they honor our nation’s heroes. Several local veterans will participate, including some World War II veterans. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is scheduled to attend and share remarks and will have a brief program at the end. A Hero Wall featuring veterans who have passed or who live out of town will also be on display.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new specialized audiology mobile van will open at the Huntsville Veterans Affairs Clinic. A ceremony to celebrate the new equipment that will greatly benefit local veterans will be held on November 10, at 12:00 noon at the Huntsville VA Clinic located at Butler Park, 500 Markaview Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35805. Huntsville VA Clinic Audiologists will begin providing audiology services with the van after the opening ceremony. For more information on the event or the audiology van, call The Birmingham VA Health Care System at (205) 558-4744. You can also contact Huntsville’s VA offices by visiting their website or calling (256) 535-3100.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two local Texas Roadhouse locations are handing out vouchers to active military members and veterans to show appreciation for their service ahead of Veterans Day. The vouchers will be given out in the parking lot in a drive-thru-only event on Thursday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans or service members who want a voucher only have to show their military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers will be available at both the Decatur and Huntsville locations:

Decatur: 1006 Beltline Road SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601

1006 Beltline Road SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601 Huntsville: 121 Jeff Road, Huntsville, Ala. 35806

Vouchers will be able to be redeemed for one of 10 entrees on the Texas Roadhouse menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin with two sides and a drink. The vouchers will be valid through May 30, 2022.

McDonald’s – All locations of McDonald’s will honor veterans with free breakfast on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11. Veterans, active-duty military and spouses with military ID can receive one free breakfast combo with a hash brown and a soft drink, tea or coffee. The offer will be available during breakfast hours.