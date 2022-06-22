MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A disabled veteran in Muscle Shoals is working to make an album to benefit veterans and their families.

James Mossor served in the U.S. Air Force and toured in Iraq before suffering an injury that forced him to retire. He’s now working to create an album with five songs and donate the proceeds to charity.

Mossor told News 19 that his latest project, titled “Patriot,” celebrates the military and first responders.

“When I started getting music put to it, it felt very patriotic,” Mossor said. “It’s just all about taking care of your fellow man and being a patriot.”

The album will feature five songs from five different artists and each song will be produced in a different studio.

Mossor later said that they hope to release the song “Patriot” before the Fourth of July in 2022. They hope to make the album available on all major streaming platforms.