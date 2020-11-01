Vermont man returning missing Purple Hearts all across the country, including one in the Tennessee Valley

With Veterans Day around the corner, we want to bring you some information about an organization willing to do whatever it takes to return military medals of honor.

Zachariah Fike has traveled all over the country from his Vermont home to return lost military medals, even getting one to the Tennessee Valley in October.

Fike started Purple Hearts Reunited in 2012, and since then has returned over 800 medals to people all over the country, including right here in Alabama.

The process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a year to find family members to receive the medals; for the medal in our area, it took six months to find the deceased hero’s nearest relative.

Fike hopes with veterans day coming up, he sees a surge of people reaching out to return symbols of honor.

The organization only has two full-time staff members and dozens of volunteers committed to research reunting lost medals with heroes and their families.

Once a relative is located, Fike travels with the medal himself to return them. He says the trouble of traveling is worth it when he gets to see the impact it makes on family members; when they can finally hold that medal in their hands.

For more information on the organization and how to either return or report a lost Purple Heart visit the organization’s website.