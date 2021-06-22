Pedestrian killed in wreck on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., Huntsville Police Department (HPD) received a call of an accident involving a pedestrian on south Memorial Parkway, south of Oakwood Avenue.

Officers responded and found a male victim in the roadway who was struck by the vehicle while attempting to cross the highway. The unidentified male was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

HPD confirmed the victim as 60-year-old Terry Lee Jefferson of Huntsville.

The southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway were temporarily shut down while officers investigated, but were shortly reopened.

No charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle.