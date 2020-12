MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man suffered minor injuries after a wreck on I-65 early Saturday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with Decatur, Falkville, and Hartselle fire crews responded to a wreck on I-65 near mile marker 323.

A vehicle ran under an 18-wheeler and it took crews two hours to remove the driver.

Amazingly, he suffered only minor injuries – cuts and bruises.