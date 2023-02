HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department say traffic has slowed on I-565 due to a fire.

According to HPD, a vehicle fire on westbound I-565 in the area between Research Park Boulevard and Rideout Road has caused traffic to slow.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, there are no reported injuries.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.