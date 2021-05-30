Vehicle crashes into Hazel Green business

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One on One Flooring and Design in Hazel Green was damaged Saturday evening after a vehicle crashed through its warehouse.

One on One Flooring owner, Kelly Sisk, told News 19 the car first hit another business’s fence before slamming into the side of the warehouse.

“It could have been a lot worse. They missed like palates of hardwood, people’s orders. They did crash into carpet remnants and our installer’s installation tools, things like that. So, those things will have to be replaced. But for the most part, a lot of things were missed. Barely, but they were missed,” Sisk said.





Photos shared by One on One Flooring and Design

The business owner says fortunately no one was working at the time of the crash.

One on One Flooring Design plans to open for their normal hours Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.