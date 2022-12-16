MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A vehicle accident has left one dead and blocked U.S Highway 72 near Parton Drive.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. said the accident, which occurred at 1:52 pm has left one man dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said an accident involving two commercial vehicles has blocked traffic on Hwy 72 near Parton Drive in Madison county.

ALEA said it is unsure how long the lanes will be blocked at this time and traffic is being diverted at Wall Road. Westbound lanes have been reopened at this time.

The agency said Alabama state troopers are on the scene investing and updates will be provided as they become available.