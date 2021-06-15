VBC to host first full-capacity event since pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Von Braun Center (VBC) is set to host its first full-capacity event since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.

The event will be a sold-out Ashley McBryde concert at the VBC’s Mars Music Hall on Friday, June 18. The show was originally scheduled for March 27, 2020, and was rescheduled three more times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Since 2019, we’ve anticipated this concert with Ashley McBryde and I’m thrilled – not only for our staff at the VBC, but for the fans who have all waited so patiently to be able to come together in Mars Music Hall once again,” said VBC Executive Director Steve Maples.

In accordance with state and local guidelines, masks or facial coverings will not be required; however, masks will be available at security checkpoints.

The VBC will mandate masks or facial coverings when artists or lessees request them to be worn by a specific event’s participants. In addition, seating is also dependent on artist or lessee preferences.

“The health and safety of our staff and guests have always been our top priority and we appreciate everyone’s support and understanding throughout the last year and three months as we worked towards safely re-opening to a sold-out indoor show,” Maples concluded.

Ahead of Friday’s full-capacity concert, the VBC installed high efficiency air filters, UV-C germicidal lighting in the HVAC systems, and will continue to take extra precautions related to cleanliness, sanitization, and appropriate signage.

For more information on upcoming shows and events at the VBC, visit www.vonbrauncenter.com.