VBC holds first sold out event since pandemic began

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friday night, the Von Braun Center hosted its first sold-out concert since the pandemic began. Center officials say the emotion among employees and patrons is easily described in one word: excitement.

Jeff Brown traveled from Tennessee for the Ashley McBryde show on Friday, the first full-capacity event at the VBC since the pandemic started.

“As we are coming out of it everybody is getting back into concert shape, everybody is ready to go,” says Jeff Brown.

Kevin Glouner, the director of food and beverage for the VBC says employees are thankful to be back at work.

“When the bartenders could come back for instance tonight with this show, everybody was like oh I get to work and you know, these shows are a lot of fun. Working in an entertainment venue like this and when you get to watch some of the show while you’re working,” says Glouner.

Glouner says a majority of the VBC’s part-time staff were let go at the start of the pandemic and now, they are working to hire people again.

“Everybody’s clawing for the same pool of people unfortunately. We are probably still down about 40 percent on staff as far as food and beverage is concerned we operated out hockey season extremely shorthanded some nights we couldn’t even open up some concession stands in the arena because we couldn’t staff it so up until this point and even now, we are hiring big time,” says Glouner.

