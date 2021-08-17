VBC has packed calendar for rest of year as COVID-19 numbers remain high

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center is back in action after having to slow things down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Staff said the calendar is now fully booked as artists plan months in advance.

“We’re constantly working months in advance and those are still, our calendar is still filling up but then again we’re still kind of holding our breath to see what the next month, month and a half is going to look like,” said Samantha Neilsen, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the VBC.

However, questions remain about the future of live events and business operations in the area as the Delta variant surges through the community.

“Right now, we’re going on an event-by-event basis,” said Neilsen.

The VBC is not restricting capacity or requiring masks at events hosted at its facilities, but if a performer requests either of those things, it will be enforced by VBC staff.

“We are keeping our increased cleaning and sanitization protocols in place, we sanitize before during and after events,” she said.

News 19 asked Neilsen where the line will be drawn in terms of restricting live events and the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We do not have a line again we’re just following the protocols set forth by the city, we are an agency of the city, so will follow whatever recommendations and requirements they have,” said Neilsen.

When News 19 asked the City of Huntsville about its policies for businesses and live events moving forward, the city pointed us toward ADPH and CDC guidance.



CDC guidance for ‘safer gatherings’ includes:

Have a virtual gathering, like a virtual party, concert or sporting event with friends and family.

If you do gather with people who don’t live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Know what to do if your family has members or are vaccinated and unvaccinated.