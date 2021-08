HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An employee with the Von Braun Center was found dead under a vehicle on Saturday evening.

According to Huntsville Police, officers were sent to a maintenance area on Monroe Street around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an employee underneath a golfcart-type utility vehicle that slipped off a jack.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the incident is believed to be an accident, but it is under investigation.