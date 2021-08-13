Vanderbilt adult hospital, emergency department full due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center says its adult hospital and Emergency Department are “completely full.”

The hospital said in a statement that due to both areas reaching capacity, transfer requests from many hospital have been declined.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee and across the country.

COVID-19 patients at Vanderbilt are among all ages, some in their early to mid-20s being very sick, according to the statement. According to the hospital, over 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are also severely immunocompromised.

VUMC urges those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated, and also says masks help limit the spread of the virus.

The full statement reads:

“Our Adult Hospital and Emergency Department are completely full. Due to constraints on all levels of bed capacity, we are limiting elective cases and declining transfer requests from many hospitals. The Middle Tennessee Transfer Coordinating Center is up and running to try to balance the load around the city. Those transfers are being placed in hospitals despite capacity and staffing challenges. This is a significant stressor to our health care staff and providers. Patients we are treating for COVID are all ages, with some in their early to mid-20s being very sick. We continue to see that the majority, more than 90%, of those admitted for COVID are unvaccinated and those that are vaccinated are also are severely immunocompromised. We urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated ASAP and masks do help limit the transmission of COVID.”