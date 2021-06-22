Valley Head man arrested after chase

Haney, 37, of Valley Head was arrested on Monday, June 7 after a brief chase with law enforcement. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities arrested a Valley Head man after a brief chase on Monday, June 7.

DeKalb County Narcotics Agents say they were conducting a routine traffic stop when a vehicle failed to stop. Officers pursued the vehicle on a chase that ended near County Roads 100 and 120 in Jackson County.

The subject, Heath Allen Haney, 37, of Valley Head, then fled on foot, before being apprehended.

Haney was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of attempting to elude police, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.