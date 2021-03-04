Vaccine providers hoping to maximize time before Alabama mask mandate expires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The medical community is grateful to have the next 5 weeks to vaccinate as many people as they can before the state mask mandate expires on April 9th.

State Health Officer Scott Harris mentioned Thursday that he would like to see 150,000 shots administered each week, equating to roughly 25,000 a day. All of that weighs heavily on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines coming into Alabama.

News 19 asked Huntsville Hospital if they think that goal/expectation by ADPH is reasonable in the eyes of a vaccine provider.

“As long as we still have multiple access points where people can go get vaccines and that those places are open and operational,” said Tracy Doughty, the Senior Vice President of Operations for Huntsville Hospital.

The state has administered over 1 million doses so far. Huntsville Hospital has surpassed over 50,000.

“We are giving 1,000 shots a day, pretty easily,” said Doughty who seemed to suggest Huntsville Hospital could do more.

As for the mask mandate extension, Doughty says it comes at a critical time that could really pay off for the region.

“I think the mask mandate extended for 5 more weeks will give us a little more buffer to get vaccines into people’s arms,” said Doughty.

The truth is, hospitals are watching more COVID-19 cases stem from new, more contagious variants. Getting 5 weeks of people potentially keeping their masks on could be very important.

“There was a study a couple of weeks ago that 20 percent of the cases in the U.S. were now caused by the U.K. variant. That’s expected to increase to 80 percent by the end of this month,” said Dr. Don Williamson, the President of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Governor Kay Ivey has maintained that the mask order has always been about personal responsibility. The Alabama Hospital Association says people should be willing to do anything to increase our chances of leaving this pandemic in the rearview mirror.

“What I would not want us to do is to lessen or do anything that lessens our success in finally defeating this virus,” said Dr. Williamson.

ADPH says more than 1,200 providers have signed up to administer COVID-19 vaccines. However, the majority have not received any doses of vaccine.