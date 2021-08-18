Vaccine clinic reopens at John Hunt Park amid increased demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital reopened its’ community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park Wednesday morning, citing increased demand for the vaccine.

The clinic was moved to the Fever and Flu clinic in July after demand for the vaccine decreased dramatically in Alabama. On April 8th, more than 45,000 doses of the vaccine were given out statewide in a single day. But by July 1st, the number of shots given out daily was only around 6,000 statewide.

However, after a rise in COVID-19 cases following the July 4th holiday, and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, demand for the vaccine has begun to increase. On August 6th, more than 19,000 doses were administered statewide.

The clinic at John Hunt Park will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. On Tuesday and Thursday, the clinic will open from Noon until 6 p.m.

Huntsville Hospital officials suggest making an appointment for your vaccine online. Walk-ins will be accepted up until 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Currently, the clinic is only for people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hospital officials said they were waiting on further clarification from health officials about who is eligible for a third dose giving out the booster shot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alabama Department of Public Health have since provided further clarification about the third dose, but hospital officials have not yet said when they will start administering booster shots.