Vaccine can be a ‘dead end’ for COVID-19 spread, effectiveness and timing will be critical

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Over the past two weeks Alabama has averaged 3,500 new COVID-19 cases a day.

Madison County’s 235 cases a day over the past week is the second highest rate in Alabama.

Will the arrival of vaccine in Alabama — the first shipments arrived Tuesday — slow the virus spread?

Health officials said if the vaccine effectiveness rates match the mid-90 percent trial results, the spread will slow.

The challenge is how long will it take?

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has said the more effective the vaccine, the harder it will be to spread the virus.

“If you have a vaccine that’s only 50 percent effective, like maybe some of your flu shots, you need to vaccinate a whole lot more people to interrupt disease transmission,” he said. “But if these vaccines really turn out to be 95 percent effective, that we’re hearing they might be, you could get away with vaccinating a lot less people, you know, and still create a dead-end for virus transmission.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, that has just been shipped, may create that virus dead end. The vaccine is first being administered to front-line health workers.

“There are two doses that are given 3 weeks apart,” said Dr. Richard Spera, a Huntsville-based infectious disease expert. “And what they’re seeing is that you have detectable antibody levels in 95 percent of people a week after the second dosage, four weeks later. You will see a decrease in community spread.”

But, how big a decrease and how soon, remains unclear, Spera said.

“So it’s going to take many months before you have enough people vaccinated in order to see a decrease in community spread,” he said. “But you will see immunity develop quickly in those who do get it.”

The challenge will be getting the vaccine to the general population.

“That’s going to be a logistical issue for our public health authorities,” Spera said. “And for Pfizer they’re going to have to have enough doses made, and they have to be distributed nationally. Now, they’ll go to hotbed areas first. So, if in an area like Madison County where you’re having a lot of sustained community spread on an increasing basis, that would be a place that would get it quickly.”

The Moderna vaccine appears headed for approval later this week. It has been reported 94 percent effective overall in drug trials.