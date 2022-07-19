DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Utilities is asking drivers to avoid the area as crews work to repair a water main break on 2nd Avenue SE between Johnston Street and Moulton Street.

Northbound traffic on 2nd Avenue SE will be detoured to 4th Avenue via Johnston Street, according to Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities.

Holmes says the repairs are expected to take several hours and the detour will remain in effect while crews are working in the area.

They ask anyone planning to drive through the area to slow down and use extreme caution, and stay aware of the crews, heavy equipment, traffic control and detour directions.

Residents near the area with concerns about water can contact DU at 256-552-1400.