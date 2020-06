HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power across the city.

NEWS RELEASE – HUNTSVILLE UTILITIES

POWER OUTAGE – CENTRAL HUNTSVILLE

Sunday – June 28, 2020 – 10:25pm



Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in Huntsville .



Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/Qu1imRsp4P — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) June 29, 2020

Amanda Kemp with Huntsville Utilities said customers from Winchester Road to Martin Road and Research Park to Monte Sano Blvd were impacted.

Power went out in downtown Huntsville just after 10 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Crews recently restored power to Redstone Arsenal after reporting an outage around 9 p.m.

Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). pic.twitter.com/Wwz1IbFz9h — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) June 29, 2020

For the Huntsville Utilities outage map, click here.