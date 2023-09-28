HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) is responding to outages affecting a number of customers in the southeast part of the city.

HU says the outages are impacting customers from Burritt Drive south to Chandler Road. The outages are also affecting power at Cliffs Edge and Asbury Road, Highway 72 south to Holmes Avenue and from Andrew Jackson Way east to Memorial Parkway.

Service will be restored as quickly as is safely possible, the utility company said. The cause is unknown at this time.